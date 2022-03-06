Thieves target post office mail boxes, drain bank accounts

Sheriff Randy Smith says thieves have been targeting the blue boxes outside of post offices and using the information to drain bank accounts.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An increase in mail thefts leading to money being stolen from residents’ bank accounts has St. Tammany Parish warning people about how they mail checks and money orders.

Sheriff Randy Smith says people should take extra care when they mail checks or any documents that might have personal identifying information on them.

He said the blue mail collection boxes located outside of post offices and at some other locations have been targeted by thieves who use personal information to drain bank accounts of victims.

Smith suggests residents avoid those boxes altogether whenever possible. He has some other tips, including:

• Place outgoing mail into the mail slot inside the lobby of local post office or hand it directly to a postal service worker at the counter.



• If you use a blue collection box, place mail in the box just before the last collection time of the day. This time is usually displayed on the box. The longer mail stays in the box, the more susceptible it is to theft.



• After mailing a check or a money order, confirm with the recipient that they have received it.



Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Property Crimes Division said they have also had reports of mail being stolen out of clustered mailboxes outside of apartment complexes and businesses.



Most of these thefts also occur during the nighttime hours. To help protect your mail from being stolen, never leave mail sitting in your box overnight. Check your mailbox as soon as you get home in the evening and wait until morning to leave your outgoing mail.