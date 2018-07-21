SLIDELL, La. -- A custom-built tricycle stolen from a 12-year-old girl with special needs has been returned to her after it was stolen.

According to the Slidell Police Department, an "anonymous citizen" dropped off the stolen tricycle at the police department Tuesday at 11 a.m. Police say the person who returned the tricycle was not involved in the theft, but convinced the thief to surrender it to authorities.

"A good citizen came forward today and recovered the bike for us. He got the bike for us and brought it back," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

The tricycle’s owner, 12-year-old Adara Ladet, has a condition called pachygyria, which has left her with a handful of physical, mental and speech disabilities. Her tricycle was custom made for her with a special seat, seat belt and foot straps that help her ride.

“It’s basically a big three-wheeler,” Georgina Ledet, Adara’s mother, told Eyewitness News. “It’s got a seatbelt. It’s got a string around the back so they can’t tip over.”

Slidell Police said Adara's family is appreciative of the help the community provided to help find the stolen bike.

