St. Tammany Parish deputy shot; suspect in custody

WALDHEIM, La. — A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was shot around 3:00 Wednesday morning in the Waldheim area.

Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the area of Highway 21 and Highway 1083 after a suspected business burglary had been reported in the area.

Doby approached an individual walking in the area. When he got out of his unit, the individual resisted arrest and shot in his direction, hitting him.

Deputies currently have a 13-year-old male suspect in custody. Doby is recovering from his injuries and is expected to be okay.