STPSO Dive Team recovers stolen vehicle after it crashes in waterway

The Nissan Maxima was reported stolen in the Lacombe area earlier in the night.

COVINGTON, La. — Members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Dive Team recovered a stolen Nissan Maxima after it crashed in a waterway near Covington.

STPSO deputies were dispatched to the area of Park Place and U.S. Highway 190 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a passerby reported seeing a car crash into a nearby pond.

Witnesses say they saw a man fleeing the area after exiting the vehicle once it crashed.

Deputies later identified 18-year-old Obie Williams as the driver of the vehicle, and he was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Around 1 a.m., the Dive Team recovered the vehicle out of the pond amidst freezing temperatures, at which point they confirmed the vehicle as the stolen vehicle reported earlier in the night.