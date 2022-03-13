STPSO Dive Team recovers stolen vehicle after it crashes in waterway

COVINGTON, La. — Members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Dive Team recovered a stolen Nissan Maxima after it crashed in a waterway near Covington.
STPSO deputies were dispatched to the area of Park Place and U.S. Highway 190 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a passerby reported seeing a car crash into a nearby pond.
Witnesses say they saw a man fleeing the area after exiting the vehicle once it crashed.
Deputies later identified 18-year-old Obie Williams as the driver of the vehicle, and he was taken into custody shortly thereafter.
Around 1 a.m., the Dive Team recovered the vehicle out of the pond amidst freezing temperatures, at which point they confirmed the vehicle as the stolen vehicle reported earlier in the night.
Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility and is being charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Hit and Run and Reckless Driving. He was also booked on an open attachment for Contempt of Court.