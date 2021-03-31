STPSO investigating Slidell shooting, at least one person wounded

Police say the scene is secure.

SLIDELL, La. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Slidell Wednesday.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Ellingsworth Drive on March 31.



The investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338.