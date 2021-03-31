STPSO names two suspects following Slidell area shooting

Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ellingsworth Drive around 11 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities are searching for two people wanted in connection to a shooting near Slidell on Wednesday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Mikel Slack is wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and 22-year-old Lemani Allen is wanted on one count of accessory to attempted second-degree murder.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ellingsworth Drive around 11 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting. Investigators later learned that two people were inside a car when “for unknown reasons” Slack allegedly approached and started shooting at the car.

One passenger was struck in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and was treated and later released.

The sheriff’s office says Allen allegedly assisted in transporting Slack from the scene of the crime. Investigators believe Slack and Allen are in the New Orleans Algiers area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.

