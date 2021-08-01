STPSO: Slidell man admits to sexually abusing elderly neighbor with dementia

71-year-old Stanley Narcisse Pichon was booked on three counts of sexual battery on Monday

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a Slidell-area man is in custody after allegedly sexually abusing his elderly neighbor on at least three occasions.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says 71-year-old Stanley Narcisse Pichon was booked on three counts of sexual battery on Monday after receiving reports that an 88-year-old woman may have been sexually assaulted.

Deputies say the woman suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s and dementia. The incident was first reported by the woman’s home health care nurse to a family member who told the sheriff’s office.

The STPSO said Pichon admitted to victimizing the woman on at least three different occasions and that he knew the act was wrong due to her diminished mental state.

Pichon was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

