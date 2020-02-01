SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a Slidell man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his boyfriend and then dropping him off at an emergency room.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Queens Drive.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called after a man was dropped off an emergency room with a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives later moved to the victim's home on East Queens Drive and found the victim's boyfriend, 27-year-old Aaron Williams.

Deputies say Williams acknowledged that he was in an argument with the victim and shot him once in the chest. He said he dropped the man off at the emergency room and later returned to the home to clean up the scene.

The shooting victim was later taken to a hospital on the Southshore where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The STPSO said Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

