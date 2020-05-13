SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a woman is in custody after reportedly shooting her boyfriend at a Slidell-area home early Wednesday.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Kings Point area around 12:30 a.m. after someone reported a man had been shot.

The sheriff's office said 41-year-old Samantha George was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

The man remains in the hospital in critical conditions, but investigators do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

The incident is just one of several separate shootings reported in Slidell in recent days.

On Monday, the STPSO said a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the Belair Subdivision.

Friday, police say an 80-year-old man walking on the sidewalk on Robert Boulevard for his morning exercise was shot by a pellet gun from a passing white sedan. One person has been arrested in that shooting, but police say another person is still at large.

