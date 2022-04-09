Strawberry Fest closes early after gunshots fired in the area: TPSO

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival closed early Saturday night after gunshots were fired in the area.
According to the Ponchatoula Police Department , the shooting happened outside the perimeter of the festival.
Chief Bry Layrisson said that there are no injuries reported in the shooting and no arrests made as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Officers are on the scene investigating.
