Strawberry Fest closes early after gunshots fired in the area: TPSO

The Ponchatoula Police Department is investigating.

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival closed early Saturday night after gunshots were fired in the area.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department , the shooting happened outside the perimeter of the festival.

Chief Bry Layrisson said that there are no injuries reported in the shooting and no arrests made as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers are on the scene investigating.



