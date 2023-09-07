Strong thunderstorms leave 7,000 without power on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service extended a 'Severe Thunderstorm Warning' to include Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. James and St. John the Baptist until 6:15 p.m.
And a 'Street Flood Advisory' for Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines and St. Charles until 7:30 p.m.
In response, the city of New Orleans has lifted neutral ground parking restrictions until 10 p.m.
Initial warning were issued for the Northshore, including parts of Ponchatoula and Manchac until 5:15 p.m.
The warning was extended to Laplace, Luling and Destrehan until 5:30 p.m. with winds reaching 60-65 miles per hour as it moved over Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport just past the hour.
The NWS warns the storm contains two-inch hail.
Less than 30 minutes earlier, storms above Lake Pontchartrain have already left more than 7,000 customers without power on Thursday afternoon.
At around 4:15 p.m., the National Weather Service warned of brief but heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.
A Special Marine Warning was also put in effect for those boaters on the lake to head to the shore.
As of 4:45 p.m, those without power include nearly 5,000 in Tangipahoa Parish and over 2,000 in St. Tammany.
As of 5:25 p.m., 1,700 remained without power in Tangipahoa, while just 300 in St. Tammany. But more than 3,500 were without power in St. John Parish as the storm rolled over.
This is a developing story and will be updated once further information becomes available.
