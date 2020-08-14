Suspected drunk driver crashes into student driver in Slidell

Police say the student driver and instructor suffered multiple broken bones, fractures and head injuries.

SLIDELL, La. — A student driver and her instructor were struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver in Slidell.

According to the Slidell Police, 34-year-old Jarrod Sciacca was driving in the wrong lane on Robert Boulevard Thursday night when he struck the student driver head on at an estimated 50-60 mph.

Police say the car driven by a 17-year-old student driver caught fire after the crash, but several bystanders rushed to get her and the instructor out of the vehicle and put out the fire.

Both the student driver and the instructor we rushed to University Medical Center with critical injuries. Police say they both suffered multiple broken bones, fractures and head injuries.

“They’re both expected to survive, but have a very long road to recovery,” police officials said.

Sciacca was not injured in the crash, according to police. Police arrested him for two counts of first-degree negligent injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

“My prayers go out to the young student driver and her instructor,” Chief Randy Fandall said. “We are extremely grateful they survived the crash, but they did not deserve this. They didn't even see it coming. The man responsible for this needs to spend as many years in jail as the law will allow. There is no excuse for him being behind the wheel of a vehicle. I would also like to thank the many citizens who selflessly rushed to aid these two ladies. We are all extremely grateful for your actions.”