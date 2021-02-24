Suspect in Tickfaw murder case turns himself in to police

Kareem Gatlin is accused of fatally shooting Michael Otkins II on Friday, Feb. 19, on East Merry Street in Tickfaw.

HAMMOND, La. — The man accused of murdering 20-year-old Michael Otkins II in Tickfaw last Friday has turned himself in to police.

According to the Hammond Police Department, 18-year-old Kareem Gatlin turned himself into the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Gatlin is accused of fatally shooting Otkins on Friday, Feb. 19, on East Merry Street in Tickfaw.

According to police, Otkins was found sitting in a car with multiple gunshot wounds when police were called to the scene. A family member told Eyewitness News that he was struck six times.

EMS took Otkins to the North Oaks Medical Center, where he died from his wounds.

Gatlin has been transferred to the Houma Police Department, where he was booked for Second Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Obstruction of a Roadway, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.