Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier on Tuesday.

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen.

Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.

Detectives were able locate and track the vehicle travelling down I-12 West. Police agencies in Southwest Louisiana were contacted, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office eventually engaged the vehicle in a chase.

The suspects were able to evade police long enough to abandon the vehicle and escape on foot. They have not yet been found, but evidence has been gathered from the vehicle, according to police.

The shooting happened around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Police say several shots were fired at a house in the 1400 block of Main Street in Bogalusa while multiple people were inside the home.

“We have had enough violence in Bogalusa, and I call on every citizen to cooperate with police while they investigate this horrible crime,” said Bogalusa mayor Wendy Perrette.

“The devaluing of human life in the name of the drug trade and gang allegiances should never happen anywhere, and the people of our community are fed up.”

Bogalusa Police say detectives travelled to Lafayette Tuesday night to continue the investigation.