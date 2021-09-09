Suspect wanted after failed Slidell bank break-in during Hurricane Ida

According to the police department, the man forced his way inside one bank, but left empty handed after each break-in.

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say failed to break into a bank and multiple ATMs the day after Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana.

"Due to critical infrastructure being damaged during the hurricane, the burglaries were not discovered until days later," the police department said.

The locations where the burglaries happened were:

Home Bank - 2037 Gause Boulevard East

Bank Plus - 1936 Gause Boulevard

Whitney Bank - 1411 Gause Boulevard

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male with several tattoos on his left hand and left arm. He was driving a blue or gray colored four-door Chevrolet Silverado pickup with heavy damage to the driver's side.

Slidell Police are asking for anyone with information to contact detective Ben Ezell at 985-646-4363 or bezell@slidellpd.com. They can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-111.