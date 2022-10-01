SUV crashes through classroom at Pope John Paul II High School

The school will close Monday due to the crash and is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities are investigating after an SUV crashed into a classroom at Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell on Monday morning.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 shared photos of the crash on social media showing a BMW SUV which had crashed through a classroom wall. The fire department said the vehicle “accidentally drove into” the school.

“Thankfully this happened just prior to the students arriving, and the driver was not injured,” the fire department said.

The school will close Monday due to the crash and is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

It is unclear if the damage was contained to a single classroom.

