Northshore

SUV crashes into Slidell bank, one person injured

Credit: Slidelly Fire Protection District 1

SLIDELL, La. — An SUV crashed into the Hancock/Whitney Bank on East Gause Boulevard, injuring one person.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1, someone accidentally drove into the bank on Friday morning.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital. They did not say how serious their injuries are.

