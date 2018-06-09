MANDEVILLE, La. -- Members of a Mandeville synagogue were greeted Thursday with anti-Semitic symbols spray-painted on a back wall of the building, something authorities were investigating as a potential hate crime.

The graffiti at the Northshore Jewish Congregation, 1403 N. Causeway Blvd., was reported Wednesday afternoon, said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker.

A photo of the graffiti showed swastika symbols in red and black, and the words "synagogue of Satan 14/88" appear as well.

Sticker said it was not clear when the spray-painting happened and that there was no surveillance footage. Sticker said it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The congregation is set to meet about the issue Wednesday evening.

