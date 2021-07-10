Northshore nursing home employee molested disabled person: police

Angela Dawn Holloway Austin, the accused nursing home employee, was arrested after an investigation into her accomplice Brandon Applegate.

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana woman who works at a nursing home in St. Tammany Parish was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of an animal and molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability.

According to the Bogalusa Police Department, Angela Dawn Holloway Austin was arrested on Tuesday. She was arrested after an investigation into rape accusations against Brandon Applegate, who has been arrested four times so far this year by several law enforcement agencies.

Applegate was arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department in May after an investigation resulted in charges of extortion and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

He was booked into the Washington Parish Jail before he bonded out.

Later that month, deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office investigated a rape complaint against the Applewhite. After the investigation, he was arrested for forcible rape.

He was booked into the Washington Parish Jail again before he bonded out.

Deputies investigated another rape accusation against Applegate in September. That investigation led to his arrest for another charge of forcible rape.

After he was booked into the Washington Parish Jail a third time, he bonded out again.

Bogalusa Police Department investigators continued looking into accusations of crimes against Applewhite, but this time, police said, he had an accomplice: Austin.

Applegate made it to a scheduled court appearance Tuesday, and that's where he was arrested for the fourth time. The charges were sexual abuse of an animal and principal to molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability.

"District Judge Raymond Childress set Applewhite’s bond at $25,000," a statement from BPD said. "He has been booked and bonded from the Parish Jail."