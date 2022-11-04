Tammany Parish Council group gets earful over water in Slidell neighborhood

“How much longer do we have to live sick and feeling helpless and hopeless that our illnesses and concerns fall on deaf ears?” asked Ashley Schenck.

SLIDELL, La. — Frustrated and feeling ignored, folks say mismanagement from their water utility is to blame for health problems and quality of life issues. They’re demanding the parish make changes.

One by one residents of Cross Gates subdivision and surrounding neighborhoods in Slidell went before the St. Tammany Parish Council’s Utility Work Group looking for answers Monday evening.

“How much longer do we have to live sick and feeling helpless and hopeless that our illnesses and concerns fall on deaf ears,” said Ashley Schenck.

Schenck’s family is just one, dealing with ongoing medical problems she says stems from the water she gets from the parish owned water utility, Tammany Utilities.

“My children and neighbors have rashes and sores on their bodies and myself suffering from bladder problems which started on March 31, 2021,” said Schenck.

A recent Eyewitness News Investigation brought to light a sewage leak last Spring, right next to a drinking water main. Medical records show health issues started soon after.

“How many more people, entire families, children, and pets have to be sickened by this water that we drink and bath in before TUE is held accountable for their negligence and inaction,” said Schenck.

Some residents say the water has been a problem for years.

“You’re hurting people. No doubt. Nothing to dispute. You’re hurting people,” said Steve Leech as he addressed councilmembers.

Group chairman Mike Lorino says the council is examining legalities of letting a third party come in to run the utility and would like a full investigation. Ultimately, council members say responsibility of the utility lies with Parish President Mike Cooper, who didn’t show up to Monday’s meeting.

“It’s a crying shame that we have no one, no one from this administration,” said Lorino, who represents District 4.

“It’s a disgrace. It is cowardly. It is hiding because you don’t’ want to hear it,” said District 12 councilman Jerry Binder, referring to the absence of Cooper.

In a memo from Cooper read out loud Monday, Cooper said there’s no indication of bacterial contamination in the water. Residents who submitted photos to the council say it’s obvious something is wrong.

“This water is part of their lives and it is harming them and this water system that is harming residents is owned by you,” said St. Tammany Parish resident David Binder.

With no faith in their water, some families have bought expensive filtration systems and are using bottled water, all while still paying for service they say is making them sick.