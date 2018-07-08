PONCHATOULA - A volunteer fireman has been charged with multiple counts of video voyeurism, firearm and drug counts, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

James A. Vining, 42, was investigated starting in May 2018. Dawn Panepinto, a sheriff's office spokesperson, said that the investigation showed that Vining hid a camera in the women's restroom at the 8th Ward Firehouse prior to a Halloween Party in 2017.

The sheriff's office alleges that Vining also used hidden cameras in his own home to capture images of unsuspecting friends and visitors.

Vining faces multiple counts, including: Video Voyeurism, possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance category II (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, while in possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, 17 counts of video voyeurism, and one count of pornography involving a juvenile.

The investigation continues.

