Boil water advisory issued for area around Old Baton Rouge Hwy in Tangipahoa

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Water System has issued a temporary precautionary boil water advisory for part of the area.

The areas affected are Old Baton Rouge Hwy, including any roads off of Old Baton Rouge Hwy between S. Baptist Road and Happywoods Road.

The cause of the advisory was due to a break in the line.

Bacteriological samples will be collected and delivered to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals lab for testing.

Until the advisory is lifted, residents are asked to their boil water for one full minute in a clean container before consuming it, including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food.

The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The advisory will be lifted once the Tangipahoa Water System says it is safe to do so.

