AMITE, La. -- A former jail employee is out of a job after authorities said he got into a fight with an inmate.

Officials said 31-year-old Charles Grimes III got into a fight with 30-year-old Christopher Brewer of Kentwood, who is an inmate at the jail.

'Brewer told detectives he told Grimes, 'why can’t we f@$# off somewhere, fight, and really fight where nobody can press charges or write us up?'"officials said in a statement. "Brewer described Grimes as a “good dude” and said, “I shouldn’t have provoked him.'"

The two reportedly apologized to each other after the brief fight.

Officials said Grimes admitted he acted "unprofessionally and shouldn’t have allowed Brewer to provoke him to the point where he would accept an invitation to fight."

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Grimes is no longer employed by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Neither one of the men were injured and refused to file criminal charges.

"The investigative material will be forwarded to the District Attorney who through the Grand Jury, has the power to indict either party if he feels a crime he is willing to prosecute exits," officials said.

