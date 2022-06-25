Tangipahoa man wanted for throwing toxic chemicals in victim's face

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old James Ballard of Roseland.

ROSELAND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are searching for a man wanted on domestic abuse charges.

35-year-old James Ballard of Roseland is accused of pouring acid and Clorox bleach on an unidentified victim's face, causing chemical burns.

Authorities say the victim also sustained major bruising to her body which included a punctured lung and busted ear drum.

Ballard is facing several criminal charges, including a single count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery - Child Endangerment, among numerous other charges.