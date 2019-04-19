A 54-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, police are investigating the fatal shooting of Robert Stevenson.

Police were dispatched to a house on Magee Road in Natalbany where a "large disturbance" resulted in gunfire, according to TPSO. Stevenson was hit and the chest and died at the hospital.

Police arrested Rickey Nelson in the case, who was charged with manslaughter Thursday evening.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police expect additional charges and arrests are coming.