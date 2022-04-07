Tangipahoa man accused of pouring acid, bleach in woman's face

Ballard was wanted on several charges after he allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on a woman's face as well as causing major bruising to her body.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Roseland man is in custody after he allegedly attacked his female partner, pouring acid and bleach on her and puncturing her lung.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old James Ballard Jr. faces a slew of charges after he was taken into custody on Sunday. Last month, the sheriff's office said Ballard was wanted on several charges after he allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on a woman's face as well as causing major bruising to her body, puncturing her lung and bursting her ear drum.

Ballard was booked on the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, second-degree rape, protective order violation, false imprisonment, aggravated second-degree battery, and failure to appear.

On Sunday, deputies arrived at Ballard's home and reportedly heard voices and footsteps inside. A search warrant was approved and Ballard surrendered to the deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with additional information about Ballard or knowledge of the attack is asked to call Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 1-800-554-5245, or at tangicrimestoppers.com.

