Tangipahoa Parish assistant police chief dies at 53

ROSELAND, La. — A Tangipahoa Parish assistant police chief died on Tuesday after 20 years of service at five law enforcement agencies throughout Louisiana. He was 53 years old.

The Advocate reports that Roseland assistant police chief Bucky Phillips’ death was confirmed by Mayor Wanda McCoy.

"Assistant Chief Phillips brought a great amount of experience, dignity and knowledge to our small community police force," she told the newspaper. "He impressed everyone. His fellow officers and our citizens held him in high esteem. He knew how to treat everyone with respect and managed to get the job done."

Phillips previously served at the Slidell Police Department and Tangipahoa, Orleans and Assumption parish sheriff’s office.

The Advocate reports Phillips is survived by his wife and three children.