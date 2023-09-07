Tangipahoa Parish schools implementing security changes for athletic events

TPSS says they will implement two significant safety measures including the use of security wands and a clear bag requirement for entry at games.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish School System announced there will be some new safety and security changes going into effect Thursday for all school athletic events.

TPSS says they will implement two significant safety measures including the use of security wands and a clear bag requirement for entry at games.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members have always been our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all participants and spectators alike,” Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said.

Here are the clear bag policy requirements:

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap (maximum size: 4.5" x 6.5")

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to, backpacks, large purses, tote bags, and non-clear bags. Diaper bags are allowed but must be inspected. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection, according to TPSS.

School officials say this will make it easier for security to ensure any prohibited items are not taken to games. They are also urging everyone to get to the games early to make the process go by smoothly.

If you have any questions or concerns about these safety measures, you can contact school administration at questions@tangischools.org