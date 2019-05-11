NEW ORLEANS — A former candidate for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested for unauthorized entry of a business Monday, police say.

Arden Wells ran for the office last month against incumbent Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Governor John Bel Edwards' brother. Sheriff Edwards won the election outright with 58% of the vote, securing his fifth term.

Wells has run for the office multiple times, with little success.

Known for controversial social media posts, Wells was arrested by the Attorney General's Office, the sheriff's office said. Agents with the Attorney General's Office escorted Wells to the sheriff's office.

Wells, 64, went through a gap in a fence to get to a Tangipahoa Parish Public Works Facility after it was closed for business and locked. Surveillance video and other evidence led to the arrest, the Attorney General's Office said.

Originally booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, Wells was moved to another facility in less than an hour because of safety concerns, the sheriff's office said.

Wells was a lawyer in Tangipahoa Parish until he was disbarred in 2007.

ALSO: Metairie man killed while selling car identified as father of 3

ALSO: Metairie man murdered in car sale gone wrong, sheriff says

ALSO: Arrest warrant obtained for man wanted in connection with death of missing New Hampshire couple

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.