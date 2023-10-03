Ex-Tangipahoa Parish teacher arrested on rape, other counts involving a minor

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that the former teacher turned herself in to detectives Tuesday. Edwards said the allegations go back approximately two years.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A former Tangipahoa Parish teacher has been arrested on rape and other charges following an investigation into sexual misconduct with a minor, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Morgan Freche, 33, of Loranger, is formally facing the following counts: Third-degree rape, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and oral sexual battery.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that Freche turned herself in to detectives Tuesday morning. Edwards said the allegations of misconduct go back approximately two years.

Last week the Tangipahoa Parish School District issued a statement saying that they are aware of the allegations involving a former employee but that it involves "confidential student and personnel issues." The district said it would have no further comment."

Last week the sheriff's office said it was involved in an investigation but due to the nature of the alleged incident, couldn't comment specifically on the case.

"While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough," said Edwards. "This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure."

Edwards said that the teacher implicated in the investigation had recently resigned.