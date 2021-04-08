16-year-old driver arrested in fatal crash that killed 2 teenage passengers

The unidentified 16-year-old driver is now accused of driving while intoxicated and vehicular homicide.

MADISONVILLE, La. — The teenage driver behind the wheel of a car when it crashed, killing two of her teenage passengers, has been arrested.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Aug. 4, 2021. According to police, the 16-year-old driver was going down Guste Island Road at a high rate of speed when she went off the roadway, striking two trees, a utility box and two signs.

Four 16-year-old girls were in the car at the time, according to police. Two of them, Makayla Bonura and Chloe Shartle, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

The two men who found the crash and called police said the vehicle had been ripped in half.

"The car was literally ripped in half, like, one half of the car was probably a hundred feet away from the other half of the car," one man said.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the unidentified 16-year-old driver was arrested for:

Two Counts of Vehicular Homicide/Driving Under the Influence - Felony

One Count of First Degree Vehicular Injuring - Felony

One Count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (1st Offense) - Misdemeanor

One Count of Possession of Schedule II CDS - Felony

One Count of Possession of Schedule IV CDS - Felony

One Count of Reckless Operation - Misdemeanor

One Count of Unlawful Operation by a Child Less that 17 (Between Certain Hours Prohibited) - Misdemeanor