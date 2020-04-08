STPSO: 14-year-old driving pickup crashes into gate; 16-year-old girl killed

According to investigators, a 14-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck down a private road when he approached a lock gate.

PEARL RIVER, La. — A teenager died Monday in St. Tammany Parish when a locked gate was struck, pushing an ATV into her.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies said the accident happened on Teal Road, near Pearl River, around 4 p.m.

Two 16-year-old girls were on the other side of the gate, one seated on an ATV and the other standing next to it.

Investigators say the truck hit the gate, pushing it into the ATV and the girls.

The girl sitting on the ATV was brought by family members to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The other girl sustained critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a southshore hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The victim was not identified because of her age.

