COVINGTON, La. — Two teenagers have been arrested after deputies say they robbed another teen at gunpoint Saturday night near Covington.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Blayne Bedford and 18-year-old Caleb Wood have been booked on felony armed robbery charges.

Authorities say a 17-year-old from Lacombe said he was robbed at gunpoint after getting into a car with an acquaintance and another teen. The victim said he asked Bedford for a ride to a party in the Tammany Hills subdivision and when they arrived Bedford pulled a handgun and robbed him of his phone, wallet, watch, bag, shirt and shoes.

The victim said Wood then punched him in the face and told him to get out of the car. The strike caused a cut and swollen eye.

Investigators say Bedford posted photos on social media later that night of himself and Wood with some of the stolen items.

Warrants for Bedford's and Wood's arrest were issued Sunday. They were arrested at Bedford's home on Louisiana Highway 40.

The investigation into the robbery continues.