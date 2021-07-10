Teen who beat disabled teacher in viral video pleads 'not guilty by reason of insanity,' officials say

Larrianna Jameese Jackson, 18, faces a charge of second-degree battery and a charge of cruelty to the infirmed.

COVINGTON, La. — The 18-year-old woman who's being prosecuted for allegedly attacking a disabled teacher in a Louisiana classroom in October has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, court officials confirmed to WWLTV Thursday morning.

Jackson is accused of beating a 64-year-old, disabled teacher at Covington High School while other students watched and recorded the attack. When Jackson was arrested after the beating, police booked her on a charge of felony battery of a school teacher.

In a video of the incident provided by police, a person they identify as Jackson walks up to the teacher, who is sitting down in a classroom. After a brief conversation, the person in the video strikes the teacher, knocking the woman out of her chair. The attacker continues to pummel her on the ground for several more seconds.

A spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish School Board said the teacher required medical attention after the attack, and that "appropriate disciplinary action" was taken against the student following the incident.

The two students who filmed the video were also arrested shortly after the incident, according to a statement from the Covington Police Department.