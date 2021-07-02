Teenager found dead in Northshore woods; police hope tattoo can help solve mystery

Police say Taysia's cause of death is undetermined, but there were no signs of physical trauma on her body.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A 14-year-old girl from New Orleans was found dead in a wooded area in Tangipahoa parish.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a driver spotted the body of Taysia Folse on June 30 while driving by the wooded area east of Ponchatoula.

Police say Taysia's cause of death is undetermined, but there were no signs of physical trauma on her body.

New Orleans Police reporters Taysia missing from the Raintree Girls Home in February and March of 2021. Police described her as a habitual runaway.

Detectives are working to figure out what happened to Taysia and think a tattoo on her left arm could help with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the artwork of the recent tattoo to come forward. Police provided a sketch of the tattoo.