x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northshore

Teenager leads police on high-speed chase in stolen cruiser, TPSO reports

Louisiana police stopped a stolen police car from Mississippi Monday night.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A high-speed chase with a stolen Mississippi police car ended in Tangipahoa Parish Monday night.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff, a stolen police car going 130 mph crossed into Tangipahoa Parish from Mississippi on I-55 on Monday night.

Deputies were dispatched to help Louisiana State Police stop the car after getting a heads up from McComb police.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, spike strips were set up at the Wardline exit on I-55 to stop the stolen police car before it reached I-12. 

After the car was stopped, the 17-year-old suspect ran away and was caught by a K9 unit.

Police did not identify the suspect due to his age.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

Water system for several Slidell neighborhoods to get multi-million upgrade