Teenager leads police on high-speed chase in stolen cruiser, TPSO reports

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A high-speed chase with a stolen Mississippi police car ended in Tangipahoa Parish Monday night.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff, a stolen police car going 130 mph crossed into Tangipahoa Parish from Mississippi on I-55 on Monday night.
Deputies were dispatched to help Louisiana State Police stop the car after getting a heads up from McComb police.
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, spike strips were set up at the Wardline exit on I-55 to stop the stolen police car before it reached I-12.
After the car was stopped, the 17-year-old suspect ran away and was caught by a K9 unit.
Police did not identify the suspect due to his age.
