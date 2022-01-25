Teenager leads police on high-speed chase in stolen cruiser, TPSO reports

Louisiana police stopped a stolen police car from Mississippi Monday night.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A high-speed chase with a stolen Mississippi police car ended in Tangipahoa Parish Monday night.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff, a stolen police car going 130 mph crossed into Tangipahoa Parish from Mississippi on I-55 on Monday night.

Deputies were dispatched to help Louisiana State Police stop the car after getting a heads up from McComb police.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, spike strips were set up at the Wardline exit on I-55 to stop the stolen police car before it reached I-12.

After the car was stopped, the 17-year-old suspect ran away and was caught by a K9 unit.

Police did not identify the suspect due to his age.