Teenager with special needs missing after he missed school bus

COVINGTON, La. — Police are searching for a missing teenager with special needs who reportedly missed his bus after school and hasn't been seen since.

According to the Covington Police Department, 19-year-old Noah Cuneo missed his bus at Covington High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

He was last seen wearing a light-blue sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, black shorts and black shoes. He is 5'6 tall and weighs about 140 lbs.