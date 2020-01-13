WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Washington Parish investigators say they believe body found near a pond is that of a 17-year-old reported missing an hour before.

Sheriff's officials said 17-year-old JaQuarius Taylor was reported missing by his mother, who said he was gone when she woke up Sunday morning.

About an hour later, deputies responded to an area off Military Road after reports that a body had been found near a pond. A deputy saw the body and called in detectives.

Investigators tentatively identified the body as Taylor, but positive identification is still pending until an autopsy is completed.

“So sad, so sad," said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal. I ask all of our parish residents to keep this family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one. Meanwhile, our detective division is devoting all resources to this investigation."

He urged anybody with information about the killing to contact the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office detective division at (985) 839-3434.

