Some residents in St. Tammany Parish subdivisions will experience water shut-offs Tuesday.

According to St. Tammany Parish officials, Tammany Utilities will turn off the water to relocate a water main along Highway 1085 for drainage improvements. The water will be turned off from 9 a.m. on August 28 and service will be restored by 5 p.m. on August 28.

Residents in the following areas will experience the temporary shut-off:

Hidden Creek subdivision

Beau Arbre subdivision

Del Sol subdivision

14149, 14251, 14279, 14473, 14669, 14985, 15053, and 15097 Highway 1085,

71238 and 71242 Shady Lake Drive, Covington

According to parish officials, the temporary water shut-off will impact just over 200 customers. Once water is restored, a precautionary boil water advisory for the same areas will be in place.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by Tammany Utilities upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply system have shown the water is deemed safe.

