WASHINGTON PARISH - The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office's Drug Task Force went through the parish Monday to arrest suspects wanted in connection with suspected drug activity.

With warrants in hand, the officers made 10 arrests, though Sheriff Randy Seal says that more arrests are expected.

The ten arrested were booked on counts ranging from distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance to possession of various drugs and drug paraphernalia.

In the slideshow below, you can find the counts those arrested are facing.

“Our officers are constantly working throughout the parish to identify drug dealers," said Sheriff Randy Seal. "Sometimes it takes months to make connections in the drug trade and put all pieces of the puzzle together. When that happens, arrest warrants are issued. That is what happened in this drug roundup. More arrests will follow and I advise all drug dealers to keep their toothbrush handy, because sooner or later they are going to jail.”

Bryan LeBlanc, 28, a resident of Highway 1074 near Bogalusa, was arrested for distribution of Schedule III drugs and two counts of contempt of court. He remains in jail with his bond set at $77,250. LeBlanc was in the Washington Parish Jail on two previous occasions. In 2011 he was jailed for two counts of simple battery. He was jailed again in 2013 for aggravated battery, simple battery and driving under suspension.

Rondalyn Rogers, 27, a resident of Highway 10 near Franklinton, was arrested for four counts of possession of drugs and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond. She has no previous record of incarceration in Washington Parish.

Andrew Lawrence, 46, a resident of Highway 10 near Franklinton, was arrested for possession of marijuana. He was released after posting a $1,000 bond. Lawrence was in the Washington Parish Jail on previous occasions. In 2009, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving under suspension. In 2010, he was arrested for possession of illegal drugs, possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

Aimee Magee Stafford Clasen, 41, a resident of N. Daniels Road near Franklinton, was arrested for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. She was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond. This was her first incarceration in Washington Parish.

Ryan Wood Fulcher, 36, a resident of Smith Road near Franklinton, was arrested for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. He remains in jail with his bond set at $75,000. Fulcher was arrested previously in 2011 for burglary and in 2012 for possession of drugs, burglary and a probation and parole violation.

Zackery Rogers, a resident of River Road in Mt. Hermon, was arrested for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. He remains in jail with his bond set at $75,000. Rogers was previously arrested in January 2018 for failure to honor a written promise and three counts of failure to appear in court. In August 2018 he was arrested again for two counts of failure to appear in court.

Bradford Forrest, 27, a resident of Magee Street in Franklinton, was arrested for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of contempt of court. He remains in jail with his bond set at $102,000. Forrest was arrested also in 2009 for two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule III drugs and failure to appear in court. He was arrested again in 2017 for failure to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from another jurisdiction.

LeBrandon Crosby, 32, a resident of Larry Jenkins Road near Franklinton, was arrested for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of counterfeit money. He has four previous stays in the Washington Parish Jail. In 2005, he was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated battery, second degree battery, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substances with a weapon present, and unauthorized use of a moveable. His next arrest in 2013 was for aggravated burglary, theft, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a penal institute and indecent exposure.

In 2013 he was arrested for possession of Schedule I drugs, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court and public intimidation. His fourth arrest in 2014 was for violation of probation and parole.

Kiefer Dedon, 28, a resident of North Dutch Road near Franklinton, was arrested for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Dedon was already in the Washington Parish Jail for unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling. He remains in jail with his bond set at $93,500.

Previously, Dedon was arrested in 2011, 2012 and 2017. His 2011 arrest was for distribution of Schedule I drugs. In 2012 he was arrested again for distribution of Schedule I drugs and resisting arrest by flight. His 2017 arrest was for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, obstructing a public passage, and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Carla Simmons, 50, a resident of Old Columbia Road near Franklinton, was arrested for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. She remains in jail with her bond set at $50,000. Simmons has five previous stays in the Washington Parish Jail. In 2006, she was arrested for burglary, theft, shoplifting and criminal damage to property. A 2007 arrest was for possession of illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. In 2008, she was charged with probation and parole violation, failure to appear in court, contempt of court, two counts of shoplifting and introduction of contraband into a penal institute. Her 2009 arrest was for two counts of failure to appear in court and being a fugitive from another jurisdiction. In 2013, she was arrested for distribution of Schedule II drugs.

