The Chimes temporarily closes Covington restaurant due to surging coronavirus

COVINGTON, La. — The Chimes announced that it is temporarily closing two of its locations, including its Covington restaurant, due to the recent influx of coronavirus disease cases in the state.

An announcement posted on the Covington restaurant's Facebook page Wednesday said the business will return to normal business hours as soon as possible.

"We will be back to serving burgers and pints as soon as possible, be safe!" the Covington restaurant's Facebook page posted.

The announcement comes days after the original location at LSU's North Gate's announced a similar closure last Friday. There was no announcement of a closure on the second Baton Rouge location's social media pages as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Chimes joins a list of other restaurants that have closed due to the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. Several Hammond area restaurants announced closures over Father's Day weekend either for sanitization or because an employee had tested positive for the disease.

Wednesday, Louisiana reported nearly 900 new cases and 18 new deaths from the virus. Tuesday the state reported its largest single-day increase in new cases since the height of the outbreak in April.

