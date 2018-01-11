VARNADO – An EF-2 tornado slammed into a dairy farm in Varnado, doing plenty of damage to equipment and some small buildings, but sparing a family and its young children in a lone house that seemed to avoid the damage.

The storm was in and out in a matter of seconds, but the scare and the damage will take a while to get past at the Williams Organic Dairy Farm.

The tornado struck early in the morning and crews have been on the scene since that time, trying to put power lines back up, herd cattle back into the pens and putting temporary roofs on buildings.

Dairy farm in Varnado devastated by EF-2 tornado

Brandi Williams was inside of the small house with her three children.

“I have nightmares in my head as to, what if?” she said. “We were laying in the bed when it struck.”

The only damage was a broken window, but it was evidence that she had dodged something really terrible. An EF-2 tornado typically has winds in excess of 100 miles per hour, plenty enough to cause a lot of problems.

“I look at the window and say, ‘What if it had pulled them out of the window,’” she said. “It scares me.”

Her husband Irie was working on the farm with others when the tornado hit. He had just moments to save his life.

“I heard the hail, and when it started to hail, I told the other guys to get down and hang on.”

Eric Bolinger, who was helping on the farm, took a look at a trailer that he was in just before the tornado. It was tossed and badly damaged.

“Just minutes earlier I was in that camper and the wind… the wind was ungodly.

The governor’s office and the state’s Department of Homeland Security were on the scene quickly along with the U.S. Agricultural Department and the National Weather Service. But despite their speed, it was neighbor helping neighbor as those who lived nearby were quickly picking up the damage and cleaning moments after the wind died down.

But it was more than just the cost of the building that was lost. The farmers had to throw out 600 pounds of fresh milk and they say the cows are unlikely to produce much milk for up to a month as they recover from the fear caused by being out in the storm.

The Williams say they can rebuild the things they’ve lost as long as the family is safe.

