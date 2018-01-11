NEW ORLEANS - St. Tammany Parish leaders say more than 11,000 people are without power and a "significant" number of trees have been reported down across the parish.

Director of Public Information Ronnie Simpson said there is a growing number of downed trees and limbs caused by the severe weather. Public Works crews are now working to survey the damage and removed down trees were possible.

There are some reports of minor street flooding, but Simpson said water appears to be draining properly.

Simpson added parish-wide power outages have topped 11,000 people.

