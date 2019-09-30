ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Police have made three arrests in a brutal animal cruelty case on the Northshore.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old woman, her 17-year-old daughter and another 17-year-old girl were all arrested in relation to a dog that was found with his legs cut off. Police have not identified the suspects.

Buddy was found in a mobile home park in Slidell with both of his hind legs amputated, possibly by a saw. Authorities say he had also been shot twice.

According to police, the mother and daughter were Buddy’s original owners and claim that his legs were paralyzed after he was shot in February 2019. Police say the mother and daughter reported Buddy's shooting to police, but did not obtain proper medical care for him.

The suspects told police that the dog dragged his hind legs behind him, causing sores, so they bandaged them. According to police, the suspects claim Buddy's legs "fell off" because they bandaged them too tight.

However, a veterinary expert helping with Buddy’s care and recovery says the examination showed the dog’s wounds were “maliciously inflicted” and that the bones had “irregular separation.”

Investigators say the 17-year-old was responsible for the dog's condition was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals and is currently being held in the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Her 50-year-old mother was arrested for Cruelt to Animals for not getting the dog proper medical care.

The second 17-year-old suspect was arrested for Cruelty to Animals after police say she admitted to abandoning the dying dog. She has since been released on a custodial agreement.

Police are still investigating the case and have not determined who shot the dog in February.

For more on Buddy's recovery or to donate to his treatment, visit Dante's Hope - Animal Rescue East's Facebook page.