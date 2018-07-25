Three Covington teenagers have been arrested after shooting into a family home in Lacombe earlier this month, deputies say.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, several shots were fired from a car into a home just after 8 p.m. on July 16 on North Pontchartrain Drive in Lacombe. Two adults and three children were inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

During the initial investigations, detectives identified a gray Hyundai Sonata with dark-tinted windows that was seen in the area just before the shooting. The victims also said 18-year-old Avery Fabre had threatened them in a homemade rap video shared earlier that day, deputies say.

Later that week, a tip led detectives to seize the car believed to be used in the shooting on North Monroe Street in Covington. During a search of the car, detectives found evidence related to the shooting and learned that 17-year-old Jaydon Carter was driving it that night.

Investigators say Carter is Fabre's cousin.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies found Carter and Fabre playing dice with a group of people outside a home on W. 32nd Avenue. Fabre and Carter were taken into custody and deputies found marijuana inside Fabre's pocket.

Deputies say another person outside the home, Johnterrius McDowell also had a stolen pistol in his pocket.

STPSO investigators say they believe Carter drove McDowell and Fabre the night of the shooting and Fabre was the triggerman.

Carter, McDowell and Fabre were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Jayden Carter

L.R.S. 14:37.1 Assault by Drive by Shooting (5-Counts)

L.R.S. 14:55 Aggravated Criminal Damage

Johnterrius McDowell

L.R.S. 14:37.1 Assault by Drive by Shooting (5-Counts)

L.R.S. 14:55 Aggravated Criminal Damage

L.R.S 14:69.1 Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Avery Fabre

L.R.S. 14:37.1 Assault by Drive by Shooting (5-Counts)

L.R.S. 14:55 Aggravated Criminal Damage

L.R.S. 14:402 Taking Contraband to and from a Penal Institution

L.R.S. 40:966E Possession of Marijuana

