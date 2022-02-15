Three teens hospitalized after I-12 crash in St. Tammany

The Jetta flipped over on the interstate and one of the passengers, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Three teenagers were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-12 near the exit to LA Hwy 21. According to Louisiana State Police, a Volkswagen Jetta carrying an 18-year-old and two juveniles collided with a Toyota Sequoia SUV.

Troopers say the Jetta flipped over on the interstate and one of the passengers, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. Acadian Ambulance confirms all three teens were taken to the hospital, including one girl who was transported by helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, though authorities described the crash as causing “serious injury.”

The occupants of the Toyota, an adult and two children, were not injured.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.