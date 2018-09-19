COVINGTON, La. -- After five years with the Covington Police Department, Chief Tim Lentz is stepping down, according to city officials.

Lentz's last day with the department will be Oct. 5, according to an email from Mayor Mike Cooper.

In his resignation letter, Lentz said it was an honor to serve the public.

"At this time, however, I am called to other pursuits that will require my full time and attention," Lentz wrote.

Deputy Chief Stephen Culotta will serve as Interim Police Chief while a permanent replacement is found, officials said.

"I wish him well in whatever his future pursuits might be, and thank him sincerely for his service to Covington,” Cooper said.

Cooper told WWL-TV there is no investigation going on regarding Lentz, and that he's leaving with high regards from the city and colleagues.

