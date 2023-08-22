Toddler found walking alone near Covington roadway

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department picked up a two-year-old child walking alone near West 21st Avenue on Tuesday.
The toddler wandered off from a private childcare center, Bambi's Kids Academy, on West 22nd Avenue shortly after 11 a.m.
Officers responded to a call of the child walking along the roadway. Covington PD located the boy – uninjured and in good health.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being investigated.
