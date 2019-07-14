NEW ORLEANS — Update: The watch has been lifted

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several parishes on the Northshore until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Louisiana parishes included in this watch include Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana.

A tornado watch means tornados are possible in the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

RADAR: Track Rain on Southeast Louisiana Radar

Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for areas where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous parishes or even states.



