Tractor runs over 2 people in Slidell; victims flown to UMC

A tractor that was being used in the process of cutting up trees in Slidell kicked into gear and ran over two people, severely injuring them and damaging nearby property Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred off of Hickory Drive in Slidell.

Slidell Police said that two men were doing storm recovery work when the tractor somehow kicked into gear. No one was driving it at the time of the incident.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, bystanders used a jack to get one person out from under the tractor before the fire department arrived on the scene.

The two men were airlifted to University medical Center by Acadian Air Med. Two helicopters landed on the roadway, loaded up the patients and took off.

According to Slidell Police, the two men suffered severe injuries that necessitated the choppers airlifting them to receive medical attention.